See the shocking video of man crossing road just inches away from tusker: Watch it here

A video of a man crossing a road in motorcycle while the road is blocked by forest officials for passing elephant is going all around the social media. The video clip was shared on micro blogging website by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

The 36-second-long clip shows a biker recklessly riding past a tusker. The road behind, is seen to be blocked for the elephant to pass. The biker escapes serious injury of being hit by the elephant by mere seconds.

“Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory,” he captioned the video on Twitter.

The video posted on February 7 has garnered over 26,400 views .