92 Academy awards announced:Joaquin Phoenix psyche act wins him Oscar

The 92 Academy awards were announced at the grand Dolby theater at Los Angeles. The award for the best actor in a lead role was conferred to Joaquin Phoenix for his role as the Psyche villain Joker in the movie ‘The Joker’.Renee Zellweger won the best actress in a lead role for her role in the movie ‘Judie’.

Brad Pitt won his first Oscar as the best male actor in supporting role for ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’and Laura Dern was awarded the best actress in supporting role for the movie ‘Marriage story’. Toy Story 4, Heir love and Parasite won Oscars in various categories. Parasite won Oscar in the international category.