“BJP, RSS’s ideology against reservations”,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the RSS want to end the reservation system. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Wayanad MP alleged that the rights of SC/ST communities are under threat in the BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP and RSS ideology is against reservations. They never want SC/STs to progress. They are breaking the institutional structure. I want to tell SC/ST/OBC and Dalits that we will never let reservations come to an end no matter how much Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” he said.