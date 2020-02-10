DH Latest NewsLatest NewsKeralaIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

Congress and NDA ally Lok Janshakti party opposes Central government in Lok sabha

Feb 10, 2020, 03:28 pm IST
The central government’s amendment in the reservation for promotions in jobs for SC/ST was sternly opposed by Congress.

NDA ally, Lok Janshakthi MP Chiraag Paswan rose to speak against the changes in promotion quota for SC/ST. Speaking at the lower house of the Parliament he said, the Patna pact between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar clearly states the reservation given to socially downtrodden classes is a constitutional right and it is not a favor from the union government to backward classes.

The opposition leaders are planning strong resistance to the new  amendments in both houses of parliament.

