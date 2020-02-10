“Demonetisation was a monumental blunder”: P.Chidambaram mocks Prime Minister over economic slowdown

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown in the country. The Rajya Sabha MP of Congress has said that the Indian economy is collapsing and it is looked after by incompetent doctors.

“They (government) said they inherited a bad economy. You are in power for six years. How long can they blame previous managers? People are asking questions about current managers, not past managers… Chief Economic Advisor says the economy is in ICU. I disagree. I think that the patient has to be wheeled into the ICU”, said Chidambaram.

” Of course, you will not consult the Opposition parties. Congress is untouchable and rest of the Opposition is looked upon with great contempt. You will not go to Manmohan Singh and ask him. I think it is dangerous to have the patient out of ICU. What is the purpose of standing around the patient and chanting ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. The patient is not going to revive. Every competent doctor that you have appointed has left the country. You made sure Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Subramanian, Urjit Patel left the country. Who are your doctors?, asked Chidambaram.

”The way to revive economy is to put the money in the hands of the masses. Not put money in the hands of classes… Today there is no money in the hands of the people. There is no incentive for anyone to invest, on the contrary, there is fear and uncertainty prevailing all over the country. No one will invest in the country,” he said.

” So the net result today is we have an economy which is close to collapse. It has to be attended by very competent doctors. In the last few years, we have found the doctors are not so competent”, added the former finance minister.

” Demonetisation was a monumental blunder and the hurried implementation of flawed GST. At least in the future when we point out mistakes the government must have an open mind debate with us. If there is a mistake, they should admit it” said the Congress leader.