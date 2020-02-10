Family tragedy:Upset father kills children, and suicides on metro line

A 44-year-old Delhi businessman, ailing from depression killed his son and daughter near Shalimar, Delhi.

He later killed himself jumping in front of a metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday.

Madhur Malani had a sandpaper manufacturing unit that was closed due to the economic crunch. He was very depressed following the closure of his factory as per neighbors. They were a happy family as per the testimonials of neighbors. The wife of Malani, Rupali was not at home at the time of the incident, as she was on market visit. She was terrified on seeing the lifeless bodies of her children.

Police were called upon and when on the site they got a call of Suicide near Haiderpur Badli Metro rail. On investigation, it turned out to be Madhur Malani. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and an investigation was underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.