India developing new 200-km strike range Pranash ballistic missile

In its bid to enhance defence preparedness, India has started to develop tactical ballistic missile ‘Pranash’ with a strike range of 200-km. The newly developed surface-to-surface ballistic missile will boost the capabilities of the Indian Air Force and the Army.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to do the trials of the missile in the next couple of years. India also aims to export the single-stage solid-propellant missile to friendly foreign countries as its strike range is within the permissible limits of international regimes on missile sales.

“The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started working on the development of the 200-km strike range Pranash ballistic missile which would be armed with conventional warheads”, ANI quotes Defence Officials as saying.

The Pranash missile is an advanced version of the 150-km strike range ‘Prahaar’, which was being developed with tactical missions under consideration.

The older version of ‘Pranash’ i.e. ‘Prahaar’ was test-fired successfully on 21 July 2011 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

Prahar was made to bridge the gap between Smerch multi-barrel rocket launchers with 90-km range and missiles like Prithvi having strike range of 250 to 350 km.