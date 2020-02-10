“Opposing BJP doesn’t mean being against Hindus”,says RSS

RSS general secretary Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi on Sunday said that opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus.

Mr Joshi was speaking during a question-answer session as part of his lecture on “Vishwaguru Bharat” at Dona Paula near Panaji. “We should not consider opposition to BJP as opposition to Hindus. It is a political fight that will continue. That should not be linked with Hindus,” he said responding to a question- “Why Hindus are becoming the enemy of their own community?”.

“Your question says that Hindus are becoming enemy of Hindu community, means BJP. Hindu community does not mean BJP,” he said.

His remarks come amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “A Hindu fights against a fellow (Hindu) because they forget the religion. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj faced opposition from his own family,” he said.

“Where there is confusion and self-centered behaviour, there is opposition,” he said.

“Some claim that Vivekananda”s Hindutva is good and not that of Vinayak Savarkar. What is the basis for such claims?” he said.

Mr Joshi said that the Communist rulers in West Bengal claim that they are against Hindus, but when it comes to heading Durga Puja mandals, they are always in the forefront. “Similar is the situation in Kerala, where Communists want to be president of temple committee,” he added.