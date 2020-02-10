Sapna Choudhary looks stunning in latest photoshoot : See Pics

Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her killer dance moves, has once again set the stage on fire with her thumkas.Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures from the stage performance with crowd cheering at the background. Clad in a sheer blue kurti teamed up with short cigarette pants and heels, she looks stunning, as always.

With subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and a high ponytail, she simply wrote while sharing the pictures, ‘PIET MAESTROS..#positivevibes #thankyougod #desiqueen #publicfigure #publiclove #thanknamnahai.’ (sic)

Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures in sheer zebra print top teamed up with a black tank top and velvet brown skirt and matching boots. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she has set the mercury rising with her sultry pictures.