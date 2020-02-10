Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended in loss. As per the market experts the Coronavirus outbreak and the negative trend of international equity market are the reason for the negative trend of Indian share market.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,979 registering a loss of 162 points or 0.39%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,031 lower by 66 points or 0.55%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Tata Consultancy Service, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, UPL and HDFC.

The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, ONGC, Sun Pharma,Bharati Infratel, Eicher Motors, Coal India, Hindalco, YES Bank, Britannia Industries, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1551 shares closed lower while 986 shares ended higher.