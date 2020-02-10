Sunny Leone and husband reveals their ‘Valentine’s Day’ plans

Popular Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber has shared how they are going to celebrate the Valentine’s Day this year. Despite their busy schedule, both have planned to spend a romantic evening. The couple will have a romantic dinner together.

“I am going to Dhaka and will come home again. I am going to take my wife for dinner” said Daniel.

“I will spend the first half of the day outside. I got this approval. I asked before I booked this trip”, added he.

While Sunny Leone said, “I will spend the first half of the day with my three children Nisha, Noa, Ashar. Then after that, I will have dinner with Daniel”, said Sunny Leone.