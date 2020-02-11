BJP candidate Kapil Mishra accepts defeat,blames it on people connection

BJP candidate from Delhi’s Model town constituency, Kapil Mishra speaking to reporters said he accepts the defeat in Delhi polls.

He added that this is BJP’s fifth state election defeat in a row and the party should consider it seriously. He blamed the election defeat on his party failing to connect with the people of Delhi.

“BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi,” said Kapil Mishra. Kapil Mishra had received a 48 hr ban from EC, for his tweet which compared anti-government protestors to Pakistan. Mishra earlier during the Pulwama terrorist attack also had incited to inflict a genocide with a tweet that read “destroy all wombs that may give birth to a terrorist”.