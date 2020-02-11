Delhi Congress Chief resigns taking responsibility of poll topple

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra taking the responsibility of his party’s under margin performance resigned from the post.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi he said AAP won the election with their effective poll campaign. Subhash Chopra blamed deep communal polarisation by BJP and AAP with volleys of toxic hate speeches as the main reason for the fall of Congress in Delhi.

He said Congress is on the same bench when compared to the previous assembly election and thus it is BJPs vote share which was reduced despite saffron party’s much effort in the poll even after rendering its ace cards-nationalism and religion. “Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Chopra added.