Mamata Banerjee felicitates Kejriwal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s landsliding victory in elections.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said people have rejected BJP’s policies.

“I have congratulated Kejriwal, people of Delhi. It is a victory of democracy,” the chief minister said, in her reaction to the Delhi election trends.

The AAP is set to retain power in the national capital, with the party leading in 52 of the 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in 18, according to the Election Commission figures.