Xiaomi launches Redmi 8A Dual in India : Price and Features

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi 8A Dual, a newer variant of the Redmi 8A in India on February 11. The entry-level device features a dual-camera setup and comes with a new Aura XGrip design.

Besides the smartphone, the company has also two of its high capacity fast-charging power banks to India.Redmi 8A Dual is an iterative upgrade over the Redmi 8A. A key highlight is its dual-camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also features artificial intelligence-powered (AI) scene detection and AI portrait mode.

The device retains the rest of Redmi 8A’s specifications and thus features a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Users can expand the storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi 8A Dual also has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger with the box) and reverse wireless charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone boots on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.

The device is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and will come in three colours — Sky White, Sea Blue and Midnight Grey.

Sale begins at 12 noon on February 18 on Amazon India and Mi India sites.