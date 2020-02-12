Child trafficking racket busted by police; 8 Arrested

The Tamil Nadu police has busted a child trafficking racket in the state. The police has arrested 8 people including 5 women in relation with the case from Trichy district .

As per the police the racket stole babies from government hospitals with the help of middlemen. The police informed that infants as young as 25-day-old children were sold for Rs.70,000 by the members of the racket. The police has arrested illegal adoptive parents and biological parents and middlemen in relation to the case.

The people of the racket were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.