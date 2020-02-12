Congress magazine publishes abusive article on Veer Savarkar

A Marathi newspaper published Congress has published an article abusing freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. ‘Shidori’, the Marathi news paper in its February edition has mocked Savarkar.

The news paper has published two articles abusing Savarkar. One was titled “Swatantryaveer Navhe, Mafiveer” (Not a freedom fighter but an apologist). And the other was titled “Andharatil Savarkar” (The unknown aspects of Savarkar).

The first article was written on an article published in another Marathi magazine ‘Samya Yoga Sadhana’. The article claims that Savarkar was not a freedom fighter and was an apologizer. The other article was based on personal life of Savarkar and raises questions about his character.

Earlier a book titled “Veer Savarkar Kitna Veer”(How brave was Savarkar?), was published by the Seva Dal wing of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. This has ignited controversy.