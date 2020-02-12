Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee slams veteran leader P Chidambaram

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee has slammed veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram for gloating over AAP’s win in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee has asked that if the state unit os Congress should shut up in case the party has decided to outsource the job of defeating BJP to regional parties.

” With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!”, Sharmishtha Mukherjee tweeted as a reply to Chidambaram who earlier expressed his happiness over AAP’s victory.

” AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022″, tweeted P.Chidambaram over the win of AAP.

The Congress party which ruled Delhi for 15 years has lost its deposit in 63 seats out of the 66 seats it contested in Delhi. The party has not won any seats in the election.