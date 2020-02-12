Indian player Lalremsiami named as FIH Women’s Rising Star of Year

International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named Indian player Lalremsiami as the FIH Women’s Rising Star of Year,2019. The award was announced by FIH on Tuesday.

The Indian striker Lalremsiami took the prize ahead of Julieta Jankunas of Argentina and Frederique Matla of Netherlands.

The 19-year-old player from Mizoram has got 40% of all the votes cast. She go 47.7 % of votes from among national associations. While the media, fans/players contributed 28.4% and 36.4% votes respectively.

Lalremsiami has debuted to International hockey in 2017. She was top goalscorer twice in her carrieer – in a series against Korea in 2017 and against Spain in 2019.

Rani Rampal, the Indian women’s hockey team captain was the only Indian player to be nominated for the award. She was in the race in 2010,1013, and 2014.