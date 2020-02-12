NSG will not merged with CRPF

Anoop Kumar Singh, the Director General of National Security Guards (NSG) has made it clear that the news that NSG will be merged with CRPF is absolutely wrong. NSG will not be merged with CRPF. No instruction or directive regarding this has been received. Earlier some media has reported that NSG will be merged with CRPF.

NSG is one of the top forces in the country. It is an elite force in India. It is our federal contingency force and holds positions as one of the best forces in the world. The structure and operational design of NSG is entirely different from other forces. So NSG will continue as an independent force, said Anoop Kumar Singh.