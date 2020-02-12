Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary mocks PM Narendra Modi for BJP’s loss

Science and Technology Minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, who is known for his anti-India statements and remarks has expressed his happiness over the victory of Aam Aadmi party in Delhi Assembly election. The minister known for his controversial statements also abused Prime Minister Modi for the loss of BJP in the election.

” Aww yeah kiya hua:) #BecharaModi “, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted

Earlier after the exit polls results predicting the victory of ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in New Delhi assembly election, Choudhary has came with an anti-India tweet.. He celebrated the news of AAP’s possible win. Fawad Chaudhary took to his micro blogging website to express his happiness over the victory of AAP.