Supreme Court to hear Pilot’s plea challenging the Center on Wednesday

Omar Abdullah’s sister and daughter to Farooq Abdullah, Sarah Abdullah Pilot’s plea challenging the center for the slapping of draconian PSA on Omar will be heard by SC on Wednesday, Feb 12.

Pilot filed the plea on Monday claiming Omar was no threat to law and order and questioned the legality of the grounds cited in a government dossier for Omar’s detention ordered last Thursday, August 6, under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

The police charge sheet claims Omar Abdullah played “dirty politics” over the revocation of Article 370 and for allegedly adopting a radical methodology by “instigating general masses” against the policies of the central government”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, attorney to Pilot had mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.”It is rare that those who have served the nation as members of Parliament, Chief Ministers of a state, ministers in the Union and have always stood by the national aspirations of India are now perceived as a threat to the state,” the plea said. The plea also claimed that Omar’s statements and messages during the period up to his first detention called for peace and co-operation against the government’s claim of being inflammatory and a threat to the maintenance of public order.

The center slapped the PSA on to several NSA leaders together with PDP President and former CM Mehbooba Mufti as their detention period reached 6 months. Under the strict PSA, anyone can be arrested for up to 2 years without any judicial proceedings for up to 2 years.