T20I: Australia beats Indian eves

In Cricket, Australia defeated Indian women’s team in the finals of the T20I tri-series at Melbourne. The Indian eves were all out for 144 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

Earlier Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts scored 155 runs losing six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Beth Mooney scored 71 runs for Australia. She was the top scorer of the hosts. Ashleigh Gardener and Skipper Meg Lanning 26 runs each.

For India Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two wickets each while Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy took one wicket each.

Only Smriti Mandhana could score a decent score in the Indian team. Smriti Mandhana scored 66 runs. Jess Jonassen has picked five Indian wickets for just 12 runs.

Australian opener Beth Mooney was selected as the ‘Player of the series’.