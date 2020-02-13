Calcutta University refuses to conduct Aishe Ghosh’s program

The Calcutta University denied to conduct a program which was scheduled to be addressed by JNUSU leader Aishe Ghosh, said the sources.

However, the authorities have not cited any reason for the refusal to allow the program of a Left leaning organisation, ‘Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum’, they said.

Aishe Ghosh was supposed to be the speaker in the seminar that was scheduled to be held in the College Street campus of Calcutta University.

Ghosh was in headlines after the violence that broke out in the JNU campus on the night of January 5 which lead to severe head injury

T