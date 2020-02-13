Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for Bharat Bandh

Chandrashekhar Azad, the Bhim Army chief called for a “Bharat Bandh” on 23 February against the recent Supreme Court ruling that bared states from providing reservation in the promotion and appointments in public employment sectors and also quota is not a fundamental right.

He appealed MPs and MLAs of all parties belonging to the SC, ST and OBC’s to mount pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to annul the ruling/

“The people have chosen them and they should talk about the issue. If they do not raise the issue, we will even gherao their residences,” said Chandrashekhar.

He also added that his outfit would hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on 16 February to press its demands