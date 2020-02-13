Commodity Market: Gold and silver prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price of precious metals -gold and silver- has edged higher. The weaker performance of Indian rupee was the main reason for the upward rally of prices of precious metals.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for April surged by 0.38% to Rs.40,639 per 10 gram. The silver futures rose by 0.62% to Rs.45,781 per kilo.

In the international market spot gold was trading at a higher price of $.1571.23 per ounce higher by 0.4%. The price of silver rose by 0.5% to $.17.55 per ounce.

Sovereign gold is trading at a higher price of Rs.3777 per gram. It is surged by Rs.1 per gram.