Cylinder blast in Mumbai, Victims rushed to hospital

A cooking gas cylinder exploded to a huge ball of fire in Mumbai’s suburban Kandivali.At least 9 people including a minor boy were rushed to the hospital for burn injuries.

Two of the victims suffered 45 percent burns. The mishap that took place when Sandeep Kanade and some of his family members were changing a used up gas cylinder in their house at Gaware Chawl in the Janupada area of Kandivali. Sandeep Kanade and Sharda Kanade suffered 45 percent burns and other members including a neighboring boy suffered minor burns.

With the availability of cooking gas on Chawls(Small decaying settlements)the incidents of cylinder explosions are also on the rise. Earlier a cylinder leakage caused an explosion in another chawl in which six people and two children were severely burnt in suburban Bandra.