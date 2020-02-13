Divisive politics kept away, says Mallikarjun Kharge on Delhi elections

Senior Congress leader on Thursday said that people of Delhi have kept away with BJP’s divisive politics.

“In elections victory or defeat is common, all efforts that were required for elections was put by the party (Congress), but we did not get success,” Kharge said.

Speaking to few reporters he said that, “But, one thing is certain, those (BJP) who were confident of victory in the name of religion, despite campaigning from Prime Minister, Home Minister, several Ministers, CMs, MPs and MLAs, the principles that they believed in did not get the success.

On the performance of the congress in the elections, Kharge said that,”we will discuss in the working committee and introspect on the shortcomings and what were the fundamental faults that resulted in our loss.”

Congress party who ruled Delhi for 15 years continuously could not manage to get even a single seat in the Assembly elections. AAP on the other side won with a massive vote share and seats of 62 out of 70 seats.