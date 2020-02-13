Gujarat state sweats to keep Modi’s promise of ‘millions’ to recieve Trump

India is preparing itself for the receiving US President Donal Trump for his maiden visit on Feb 24.US President Trump, just relieved of Senates impeachment trials last week in a relaxed mood opened up on his visit to India. He reminded Indian PM Narendra Modi’s promise he made during Houston’s Howdy Modi event that ‘there will be 5-7 million Indians waiting to greet Trump upon his arrival on India.

It appears Trump is thrilled with the great reception he expects from India. For Trump, it is an opportunity to extend his political reach to Indian Americans, not just in presence but also the audience who will be watching across the US, as he is seeking re-election to White House for a second term. Trump with his off-ramp diplomacy could very well use this as a campaign subject for projecting his popularity outside the US.

Now the real headache for Gujarat state authorities is the overall population of Ahmedabad is 5.7 million. Trump and the first lady Melania wants people to greet them right from the Sardar Patel International airport to the newly built Cricket stadium at Motera 7.7 km away.BJP and several right-wing organizations are in a combined effort to flood the streets to make the numbers match to the promised figures. A ‘Kemcho’, (Gujarati for Howdy) rally will be organized which will be similar to the Howdy event in Houston. Some millions have to be gathered from outside the state for the Kemcho event.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests (Trump and his wife),” the prime minister posted on Twitter late on Tuesday. “This visit (by US President to India) is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship.