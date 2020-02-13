Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh creates history: Named ‘FIH Male Player of the Year’

In hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh wrote a new history. He became the first Indian male player to be named the ‘Male Player of the year’ Award by International Hockey Federation (FIH). The Indian midfielder is the first Indian player to be maned since the awards were introduced in 1999.

Belgium’s Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina came second and third in the list.

Congratulations to 2019 FIH Player of the year (Men) – @manpreetpawar07 Vote results:

Manpreet Singh (IND) -35.2% of combined votes

Arthur Van Doren (BEL) -19.7% of combined votes

Lucas Vila (ARG) -11.7 % of combined votes Breakdown: https://t.co/xmsM0jS82C#HockeyStarsAwards pic.twitter.com/Zvq3TiPzcg — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 13, 2020

Manpreet polled a total of 35.2% of combined votes which includes national associations, media, fans and players.

Manpreeth has represented India at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics. He made his international debut in 2011. Till now he has played 260 international matches.Under his captaincy India has won the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in the last year and thus got a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.