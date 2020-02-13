DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh creates history: Named ‘FIH Male Player of the Year’

Feb 13, 2020, 10:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

In hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh wrote a new history. He became the first Indian male player to be named the ‘Male Player of the year’ Award by International Hockey Federation (FIH). The Indian midfielder is the first Indian player to be maned since the awards were introduced in 1999.

Belgium’s Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina came second and third in the list.

Manpreet polled a total of 35.2% of combined votes which includes national associations, media, fans and players.

Manpreeth has represented India at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics. He made his international debut in 2011. Till now he has played 260 international matches.Under his captaincy India has won the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in the last year and thus got a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close