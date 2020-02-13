Know more about the ‘GMC Hummer EV’: The Monster SUV: watch the video

One of the most popular SUV ‘Hummer’ is making a tremendous comeback. The SUV was first launched in 1992 and was called back from the market in 2008 is making it comeback in electric vehicle category.

The General motors has released a teaser on January 30 to announce its comeback. The 30-second advertisement starred NBA superstar LeBron James.

The General motors has named the SUV ‘GMC Hummer EV’. The vehicle will be launched on March 20. The SUV comes with 1000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.

The SUV has a six-slat grille with sporting LED headlamps and also illuminating devices throughout the grille.