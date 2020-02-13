‘Mother tongue slur’, BCCI commentator raked on social media for ‘Hindi’ fanaticism

‘Off shot’ comments of a BCCI commentator during the Ranji cricket match irked Cricket fans across the country. The controversy began when the commentator said Hindi is the mother tongue and ‘every’ Indian should know Hindi.

“Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this,” a commentator can be heard saying. Statements were brewing while the two commentators reminisced batting legend Sunil Gavaskar while doing Hindi commentary referred a dot ball as a ‘Bhindi ball’.Catching to the humourous tone one of the commentators lost his base and went on to say the controversial statement.

Agreeing to the former other commentator said words reflecting language intolerance in Indian Cricket. In fact, I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that we are cricketers still we should talk in Hindi? If you are living in India, then you will obviously speak Hindi which is our mother tongue,” he added.

Cricket lovers poured their anger over Twitter and other social apps with posts raking the commentator. Though Hindi is a language with the largest user base, close to 60 percent of Indians do not recognize it as their first language or mother tongue.