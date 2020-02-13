‘#RollBackHike’: Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP leaders over LPG price hike

The Union government on Wednesday has increased the price of LPG cylinders in the country. The price was hiked by Rs. 144.50 per cylinder. The union government claims that it has increased the price due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel.

The decision has ignited widespread protests. Social media is flooded with trolls targeting BJP leaders who were actively participated in protests against price hike during the UPA regime.

Now the former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad has also come forward mocking at BJP leaders over the hike pf LPG. He has shared an old picture of BJP leaders protesting in the increase of price of LPG during Congress rule.

” I agree with these members of the BJP as they protest the astronomical 150 Rs price hike in LPG cylinders.

#RollBackHike”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.