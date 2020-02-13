See the world’s best condom advertisements of all time : Videos

February 13 is celebrated as International Condom Day. The day is celebrated to raise awareness on the use of condoms for having safe sex. The day is celebrated just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Advertising condoms is one of the most risky thing. many countries has imposed strict guidelines on airing the ads of condoms. For example in India airing condom ads on prime time from – 6am to 10pm is banned in the country.

HEre are some of the best condom ads that stand ahead with innovative creativity.Here are some six advertisements selected from across the world.

See the videos: