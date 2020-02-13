Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the dometic benchmark indices ended in loss today. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty has slipped down as the government released inflation rate.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,459.79 registering a loss of 106.11 or 0.26%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,174.65 lower by 26.55 points or 0.22%.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, YES Bank, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Zee Entertainment, UPL, Bharati Infratel, Hindalco, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Coal India, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and ONGC.

The overall market breadth was negative as the 1422 shares ended lower and 1062 shares ended in gains on the BSE.