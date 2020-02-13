Swami Sandeepananda Giri mocks BJP leaders over LPG price hike:See the video

The union government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs.144.5 per cylinder on Wednesday. The union government increased the price to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. The social media has came forward mocking BJP leaders by sharing throwback pictures and videos of BJP leaders protesting against the price hike.

Such a video of BJP’s prominent leader in Kerala, Shobha Surendran has become viral on social media. Now Swami Sandeepananda Giri has shared the video and has come digging at the BJP leader.

” We must her what this housewife has to say. This is the feeling of all those ladies who live by petty farming and doing other works. At this time we what we must discuss is not citizenship or other things but the feelings of this housewife. The anxiety,and feelings of this mother is true and committed. Will there be a solution for her sorrows?”, Swami captioned the video.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu Seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.

See his Facebook Post:

