Valentine’s Day plan of Salman Khan revealed

As Valentine’s Day is nearing the film fans can’t suppress their curiosity to know how the ‘single’ celebrities of Bollywood would celebrate the lovers day. Now one of the most prominent ‘single’ status celebrity in Bollywood has revelaed his Valentine’s Day plans.

‘The most eligible bachelor’ in Bollywood , Salman Khan has revealed his Valentine’s Day plans. It is reported that he will have intimate Valentine Day celebration with his rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur.

It is reported by some media that Salman will host a Valentine-themed dinner at his apartment .Apart from Salman and his lady love, his brother Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema and Salim and Salim Khan and Helen will join the dinner.