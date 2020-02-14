Actress Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photos of Miss World days : See Pics

Priyanka Chopra has become one of the most famous women in the world over the past few years.And the actress has come a long way from her pageant roots, winning Miss World in 2000.The Quantico actress took to Instagram Thursday to share a throwback photo from her triumphant moment.

The picture was taken from the time when she won the title as she was seen all decked up in a white gown with the crown and the Miss World title! Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium…the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig.”