Beggar donates Rs 8 lakh to Saibaba temple

Yadi Reddy, a 73-year-old beggar has donated Rs 8 lakh to the Saibaba temple in Vijayawada.He eked out a living as a rickshaw-puller for nearly four decades, and when his knees gave way, he was forced to beg.

“I was a rickshaw-puller for 40 years. At first I gave ?1 lakh to the authorities of Saibaba temple. When my health started deteriorating, I did not feel the need for money. So, I decided to contribute more to the temple,” Reddy said.

Reddy said after he started donating to the temple, his income only increased.

“People started recognising me after I donated money to the temple. To my surprise, my income also increased gradually. Till date, I have given ?8 lakh. I swore to God that I will give all my earnings to the Almighty,” Reddy added.Appreciating Reddy’s gesture, the temple authorities said it has really helped in the development of the temple.