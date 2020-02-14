CAA : “Huge mass movement if Muslims sent to detention camps”,says P Chidambaram

There should be a “huge mass movement” if any Muslim is sent to detention camps in case the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress senior leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said while addressing students at the JNU campus.

“When they touch the excluded…they will only be Muslims, try to identify and throw them out, declare them Stateless. There must be a huge mass movement resisting any Muslim being thrown out or kept in detention camps.”he added.

Chidambaram said that CAA was an outcome of the “NRC fiasco” in Assam which left 19 lakh people out of NRC. The CAA was brought to accommodate 12 lakh Hindus out of the 19 lakh people who could not be included in the final NRC in Assam, the former home and finance minister claimed.

Stating that the CAA harms the foundation of the Indian Constitution, Chidambaram said: “They (BJP Government) have cut the foundation of India’s citizenship premise. They have cut at the premise by saying that citizenship for a certain set of people will be based on religion, not on territory. There are many learned people, who say, so what? That is the superficial view. The deeper cut is, you are changing the basis of citizenship to religion from territory.”