DTH operator announces ‘Limited Offer’: 5,000 video-on-demand titles and 50% cashback: Details inside

Feb 14, 2020, 06:22 pm IST
The DTH operator in India, Tata Sky has come with a limited period offer for its customers. The limited period offer gives all the existing subscribers of Tata Sky free access to almost all sections of its app and also 5000 video-on-demand titles at no extra cost.

The limited period offer will be valid between 11 to 17 February. It will also give free access to 400 channels on its app for the customers. But the offer would not extend to movies on rent and transactional video-on-demand.

The company also informed that access to all services in the app will be provided for a discounted rate of Rs.1. The subscribers will also able to get a 50% cashback on recharge, box upgrade and multi TV offers if done  via the app under the promotional period.

