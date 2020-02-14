Fire at orphanage kills 13 children including infants

At least 13 children including infants has lost their lives in a fire that swept an orphanage in Haiti. The fire accident took place in an orphanage run by the Church of Bible Understanding in the Kenscoff area near Port-au-Prince the capital city of the country.

As per a health worker, seven out the 13 were babies and six were aged between 10 to 11. The fire began at around 9.pm on Thursday. It took 1.5 hours for the firefighters to arrive at the scene.

The Church of Bible Understanding is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania in USA. They operates two orphanages for nearly 200 children in Haiti. These works in the country form 1977.