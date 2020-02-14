‘Explicit video not to wife’,Macrons close ally quits from Mayor elections

French President Emmanuel Macrons close ally and former government spokesperson Benjamin Griveaux, 41 declared his exit from Paris elections after an explicit chat and video leaked over the internet. Griveaux said he opted for a retreat to protect his family after an explicit video, believed to have come from him, was leaked on a website and went viral on social media.

The explicit video included a depiction of male genitalia. The whole sensitive chat content was published on to the public net by a dissident Russian artist Pyotr Pavlensky, who claims it as a private chat between Griveaux and an unknown woman who is not his wife. Benjamin Griveaux has conceded that he is involved in the explicit chat.

The withdrawal of Griveaux is a major political blow to Macron, as the President's aim to create a power coccus in Paris with his close ally as Mayor, is now technically finished.