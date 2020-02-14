Kejriwal invites Modi for oath taking ceremony

AAP’s Delhi Chief Minister designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony. The program will be held at Ramlila Maidan this Sunday. Aam Admi Part had a landsliding victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time.

However, as per the reports from the Indian express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his constituency Varanasi on the same date as he has to flag off a new train that connects three places jyotirlingas, Varanasi, Ujjain and Indore.