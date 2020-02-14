Punjabi TV actress murdered

A Punjabi television actress from Punjab was allegedly murdered by her husband and his accomplice. The incident happened in Uttarakhan’s Nanital district on suspicion of having extra marital affair,said a senior polic official.

The husband, Ravinder Pal Singh, suspected his wife of having an affair with someone else and hatched a conspiracy with his friend to kill the woman, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police S K Meena said.

Singh, a resident of Ferozepur in Punjab, brought his wife to Kaladhungi telling her that his friend, Kuldeep, has contacts in the film world and can help her land a role in Bollywood, he said.

On their arrival in Kaladhungi, they were joined by Kuldeep who hails from Delhi. Kuldeep took them to an eatery where the woman was offered a drink laced with sedatives, Meena said.

As she began to lose consciousness, they strangled her and burnt her body to make identification difficult, he said, identifying the woman as Anita Singh, a 29-year-old TV actress from Punjab.

CCTV camera footage of the route leading to Kaladhungi forest helped police reach the culprits who have been arrested and sent to jail, Meena said.