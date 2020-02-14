Realme C3 on sale from today: Know the specifications, price and offers

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its budget phone Realme C3 in India. The phone will be on sale from Friday afternoon on online platforms like Flipkart and Realme’s official website and offline channels.

The phone comes in two colour variants – Blazing Red and Frozen Blue. The phone features 6.52 inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer.

The phone has a dual camera setup of 12 MP and 2 MP. It has a battery backup of 500mAh with support for 10W charging. The phone also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM support and 4G LTE.

The Realme C3 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs. 7999 and 3GB RAm and 32 GB storage at an price of Rs. 6999. Flipkar gives a discount of Rs.1000 for exchange of old phones. Reliance Jio users who purchase phone and Rs.349 plan can get benefits worth Rs.75550 and cashback of Rs.2200.