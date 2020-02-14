Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower again

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended again negative notes on Friday. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,257 lowering by 202 points or 0.49%. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,113 lower by 61 points or 0.50%.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank,YES Bank, UPL, Bharat Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, State Bank of India, NTPC, GAIL India, Bharati Infratel, Eicher Motors, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1616 shares ended lower and 914 shares closed higher. The majority of the sectoral indices in BSE ended in the red. All the 11 sectoral indices in NSE Nifty also ended in red.