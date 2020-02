Another incidence of stone pelting at Kanhaiyya Kumar’s convoy has been reported in Bihar. The incident happened when former JNUSU leader was travelling from Buxar to Arrah on Friday when stones were pelted at his convoy.This is the eighth attack on the leader who has been protesting against the citizenship amendment act.

As per the reports, the attackers came in motorcycle who then hurled stones at the convoy leaving window panes of the car shattered.