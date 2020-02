Malayalam actress Anu Sithara to inaugurate cultural programmes to be held during Attukal Pongala festival this year.The festival will begin on March 1 and in the evening Anu Sithara will attend the inaugural function at the main stage of Attukal Devi temple, when she will inaugurate the cultural fest by lighting the lamp.

Last year it was actor Mammootty who had inaugurated the cultural programmes. The Pongala is on March 9.