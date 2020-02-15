Bajrang Dal workers vandalise shops, malls decorated on the theme of Valentine’s Day

Bajrang Dal vandalised malls and stores decorated on the theme of Valentine’s Day across Hyderabad.

“Bajrang Dal activists have asked all the lovers they found at various places not to celebrate Valentine’s Day because it is not our culture. They were also asked to pay tributes to the Pulwama martyrs instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day,” Subhash Chander, State Co-Convenor Bajrang Dal, said.

The workers also took out rallies at various places in the city and protested at malls, restaurants and stores. They were also seen raising the slogan “Stop celebrating Valentine’s Day”.